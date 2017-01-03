U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy rises in ranks from back-bencher to senior senator in two years

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, and U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, R-Madisonville, visit last week in Washington, D.C. Just two years into his first term, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has risen from back-bencher to the senior senator from Louisiana - a distinction that, depending on whom you ask, can be significant or somewhat dubious. "I'm not sure that it has any special prerogative, but it is an honor and I look forward to it," Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, said in a recent interview.

