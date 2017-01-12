Two women of - Felony Lane Gang' arrested for multiple theft, fraud charges
Two women are behind bars after authorities say they were associated with a gang which allegedly steals women's purses from their cars and attempts to cash checks written to previous victims. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office have in custody Tina Eggleston, 44, of Tallahassee, FL, and Erin Brown, 20, of Newport, TN, two alleged female members of the 'Felony Lane Gang.'
