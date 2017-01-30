Two Baton Rouge officers fired Friday, indicted this week in sex case _lowres

A criminal court jury's weekend acquittal of three former Baton Rouge police officers in an alleged sexual incident at a BREC park in early 2014 won't derail the accuser's civil lawsuit against the men and the city-parish, her attorney said Monday. Meanwhile, the lawyers who defended ex-officers Isaac M. Bolden, Travis D. Wheeler and Emerson J. Jackson at their criminal trial said they're ready for round two.

