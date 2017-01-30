Two Baton Rouge officers fired Friday, indicted this week in sex case _lowres
A criminal court jury's weekend acquittal of three former Baton Rouge police officers in an alleged sexual incident at a BREC park in early 2014 won't derail the accuser's civil lawsuit against the men and the city-parish, her attorney said Monday. Meanwhile, the lawyers who defended ex-officers Isaac M. Bolden, Travis D. Wheeler and Emerson J. Jackson at their criminal trial said they're ready for round two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|46 min
|melvin perez
|20,787
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|2 hr
|Jeremy
|3
|after a transgender woman (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Christopher K
|2
|Baton Rouge Magnet High School junior earns per...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Sinnerjustlikeyou
|100
|Fitness Centers
|Jan 19
|Chuckster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC