Truck hits tree on Greenwell Street, traffic homicide unit called
Update 5:30 p.m.: The driver stole the truck from 2800 Mason Avenue before crashing on Greenwell Street, according to BRPD spokesman Don Coppola. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Original version: One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a truck hit a tree Friday evening, according to an EMS spokesman.
