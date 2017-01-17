Tourism leaders hope to benefit from ...

Tourism leaders hope to benefit from Baton Rouge bicentennial

13 hrs ago

Baton Rouge will celebrate its bicentennial Tuesday. The city was incorporated 200 years ago and city tourism leaders hope this anniversary will anchor a big year for visitors.

