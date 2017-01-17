Tornado Watch in effect for Baton Rouge area
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for Baton Rouge until Saturday Jan. 21 at 7 a.m. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.
