Together Baton Rouge says BRPD drug enforcement disproportionately hits poor, black neighborhoods
A coalition of religious and community leaders unveiled a report Tuesday indicating that poor and minority residents in Baton Rouge are disproportionately affected by heavy police enforcement of low-level drug laws, saddling residents with criminal records and contributing to strained relations between the police and some communities. The report, compiled by Together Baton Rouge and released at a luncheon discussing the group's police reform push, shows far higher incidents of stops, citations and arrests for drug possession in poorer, largely black ZIP code areas of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|PresDJTrump
|20,794
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|21 hr
|Christopher K
|4
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|Mon
|Jeremy
|3
|after a transgender woman (Sep '15)
|Jan 29
|Christopher K
|2
|Baton Rouge Magnet High School junior earns per...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Sinnerjustlikeyou
|100
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC