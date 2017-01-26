Tipitina's Foundation makes donation to Denham Springs Junior High band program
Attending the Tipitina's Foundation presentation of refurbished instruments to the Denham Springs Junior High School band program on Jan. 12 are, from left, A.G. Stafford, of the Tipitina's Foundation; Kyle Kieronski; Noelle Vona; Brady Vidrine; Samantha Jarrett; Grant Mitchell; Tiffany Roberson; Olivia Osenenko; Juan Martinez; Corey Ordoyne; Ryan Benoit, DSJH band director; and Oliver Doxtater, Tipitina's Foundation. Ryan Benoit, band director at Denham Springs Junior High, speaks with students at the school on Feb. 12. The Tipitina's Foundation presented refurbished instruments to the school's music program following August floods.
