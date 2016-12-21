The dreadlocks gave him away: Baton Rouge man booked on impersonating ...
A Baton Rouge man was arrested late Saturday after he drove through downtown in a vehicle outfitted with flashing lights he claimed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had given him, police said. Kolby Dummons, 25, the driver of the Chevy Impala with flashing red and blue lights on its dashboard, raised the suspicions of a police officer patrolling on 3rd Street because he has long dreadlocks and "did not appear to be a law enforcement officer," according to a police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,764
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Dec 29
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec 2
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov '16
|hal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC