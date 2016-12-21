The dreadlocks gave him away: Baton R...

The dreadlocks gave him away: Baton Rouge man booked on impersonating ...

A Baton Rouge man was arrested late Saturday after he drove through downtown in a vehicle outfitted with flashing lights he claimed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had given him, police said. Kolby Dummons, 25, the driver of the Chevy Impala with flashing red and blue lights on its dashboard, raised the suspicions of a police officer patrolling on 3rd Street because he has long dreadlocks and "did not appear to be a law enforcement officer," according to a police report.

