Temperature early Sunday could tie coldest record in Baton Rouge for January 8

Frank Quinn, right, sits huddled with a green blanket wrapped around his shoulders, sitting next to Lamotte James, left, who stays covered up, as the two men, who said they are homeless, wait as the overnight freezing temperatures in the mid twenties edge up to near 32 degrees, Saturday morning, Jan. 7, 2017. Quinn had a sleeping bag, but James had only the blanket, he said, and the men had several disposable, air-activated hand warmer packets to share, as they shared the porch of a vacant building off Florida Blvd. 'When it's that cold, all you can do is sleep,' Quinn said.

