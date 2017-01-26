Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Old Hammond Hwy.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Old Hammond Hwy., say Baton Rouge Police officials. The suspect arrested is Marvell Carter, 24. He arrested Thursday and will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second degree murder.
