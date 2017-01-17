Suspect arrested after woman says man...

Suspect arrested after woman says man slashed her throat after raping her

14 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

Manuel A. Mejia, 40, of Baker, was arrested Thursday, January 19 and is charged with attempted first degree murder, second degree kidnapping, and first degree rape. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department believe Mejia contacted the 38-year-old female victim Wednesday night in the 8400 block of Harry Dr. around 11:30 p.m. as the two agreed to engage in sexual intercourse for $60.

