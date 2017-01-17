Suspect arrested after woman says man slashed her throat after raping her
Manuel A. Mejia, 40, of Baker, was arrested Thursday, January 19 and is charged with attempted first degree murder, second degree kidnapping, and first degree rape. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department believe Mejia contacted the 38-year-old female victim Wednesday night in the 8400 block of Harry Dr. around 11:30 p.m. as the two agreed to engage in sexual intercourse for $60.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fitness Centers
|15 hr
|Chuckster
|1
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 7
|Barb
|98
|the house of judah in baton rouge (Jul '16)
|Jan 4
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec '16
|Love ones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC