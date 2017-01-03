Steps taken to make Zachary more walker, rider friendly

William Daniel, Chief Administrative Officer to Mayor Holden, center, deliverers a cooperative endeavor agreement between the City of Baton Rouge and the City of Zachary on Dec. 22. The agreement will fund a sidewalk and bike path project for Zachary. Signing the $750,000 agreement are, Mayor David Amrhein, left, and Councilman Tommy Womack.

