State Police: 4 injured after Baton Rouge driver in stolen vehicle leads trooper on Metairie chase
Four people were injured and a driver was arrested after a stolen Scion led a Louisiana State Police trooper on a chase through Metairie on Sunday, according to a booking report. The chase and crash resulted in the arrest of Percy Johnson, 23, of Baton Rouge.
