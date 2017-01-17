State Police: 20-year-old Baton Rouge...

State Police: 20-year-old Baton Rouge woman struck, killed on Interstate 10 early Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A 20-year-old Baton Rouge woman died early Sunday after she was struck on Interstate 10 after stopping to repair her vehicle, Louisiana State Police said. Shortly after 3 a.m., Brittany Morgan, 20, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 east of Highland Road when she began having mechanical issues and pulled her vehicle into the median, State Police said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Sat Sinnerjustlikeyou 100
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Well Well 20,775
Fitness Centers Jan 19 Chuckster 1
the house of judah in baton rouge (Jul '16) Jan 4 sweetie 5
News LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06) Jan 3 Free Willy 6
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Dec '16 Prophecy 33
Cancer Patients READ NOW Dec '16 Love ones 1
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at January 22 at 7:26PM CST

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,922 • Total comments across all topics: 278,162,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC