State Police: 20-year-old Baton Rouge woman struck, killed on Interstate 10 early Sunday

A 20-year-old Baton Rouge woman died early Sunday after she was struck on Interstate 10 after stopping to repair her vehicle, Louisiana State Police said. Shortly after 3 a.m., Brittany Morgan, 20, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 east of Highland Road when she began having mechanical issues and pulled her vehicle into the median, State Police said in a news release.

