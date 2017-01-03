St. Tammany Parish lawmaker enters La...

St. Tammany Parish lawmaker enters La. treasurer's race, says state's budget 'structurally broken'

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Advocate staff photo by PATRICK DENNIS --Rep. John Schroder, R-Covington, asks questions of Beth Courtney, president and CEO of Louisiana Public Broadcasting, during an Appropriations Subcommittee on Elementary and Secondary Education Monday at the State Capitol. BATON ROUGE - The race to fill Louisiana's open state treasurer's seat is underway, with a state lawmaker from St. Tammany Parish saying he'll be a candidate on the Oct. 14 ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Sat Barb 98
the house of judah in baton rouge Jan 4 sweetie 5
News LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06) Jan 3 Free Willy 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Dec 16 Prophecy 33
Cancer Patients READ NOW Dec 11 Love ones 1
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) Dec '16 Abandoned69 33
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,382 • Total comments across all topics: 277,759,327

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC