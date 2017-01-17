Siang Lin, 42, Daniel Yun, 28, and Bingchen Lin, 45

According to police, beginning in Oct. 2016 detectives with the Baton Rouge City Police Narcotics Division began receiving complaints of human trafficking and prostitution from a business located in the 8700 block of Goodwood Blvd. According to officials, undercover detectives began frequenting the business, receiving massages during which the "therapist" frequently brushed against the detectives private areas throughout the massage. Shortly after, the "therapist" would offer "extra services" for additional money.

