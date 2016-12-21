Shreveport group coming to Baton Rouge to protest southern Louisiana pipeline
A newly formed Shreveport environmental activist group is making plans to travel to Baton Rouge to protest an incoming pipeline that many worry would hurt the environment. North Louisiana for Climate Justice was created on Friday at a Whole Foods market in Shreveport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
