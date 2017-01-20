Sen Troy Brown apologizes but he is prepared to fight expulsion from the Louisiana Senate
Embattled state Sen. Troy Brown apologized for abusing his wife but said in a prepared statement Friday that he would fight any effort to expel him from the Louisiana Senate. Rather than calm the situation, Brown's statement prompted some senators to call for his immediate resignation and intensified deliberations among members over how to discipline one of their own for the first time in 35 years.
