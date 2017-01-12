See a list of Baton Rouge's Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events, closures for 2017
Advocate staff photo by BRIANNA PACIORKA -- Artist Courtney "Ceaux" Buckley works on a portrait of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service event held along Main Street in Mid City Baton Rouge on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. Buckley created the design for the pictured mural.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 7
|Barb
|98
|the house of judah in baton rouge
|Jan 4
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec '16
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Abandoned69
|33
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC