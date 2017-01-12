Schools, offices closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday but normal garbage collection
Deputy Clerk Jessica Parrish completes paperwork as couples apply for marriage licenses at the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court office on St. Louis Street. Deputy Clerk Jessica Parrish completes paperwork as couples apply for marriage licenses at the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court office on St. Louis Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 7
|Barb
|98
|the house of judah in baton rouge (Jul '16)
|Jan 4
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec '16
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Abandoned69
|33
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC