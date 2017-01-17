Rising risk of tornadoes, flash flooding early Saturday
Severe thunderstorms moving into southwestern Louisiana Friday night are expected to be over the Baton Rouge , New Orleans and North Shore areas after midnight, accompanied by severe tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail, along with a chance of flash flooding, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service. A tornado watch was issued for the New Orleans and Baton Rouge region at 11 p.m. Friday, lasting through 7 a.m. Saturday, and the first area tornado warning was issued at 11:15 p.m. for portions of West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee parishes, until 11:45 p.m. "Tornadoes at night are especially dangerous," said Ken Graham, director of the Slidell office of the National Weather Service in a message on Twitter.
