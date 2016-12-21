Radio duo Walton and Johnson take flight from The EAGLE, move to WJBO in Baton Rouge
Walton and Johnson are no longer broadcasting on The EAGLE 98.1 in Baton Rouge and Bayou radio 95.7 in New Orleans, instead opting for talk radio stations. The radio duo announced on their Facebook page that beginning Jan. 2 they could be found in Baton Rouge on WJBO 1150, an AM station, from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Dudley
|20,766
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Dec 29
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov '16
|hal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC