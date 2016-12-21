Radio duo Walton and Johnson take fli...

Radio duo Walton and Johnson take flight from The EAGLE, move to WJBO in Baton Rouge

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Walton and Johnson are no longer broadcasting on The EAGLE 98.1 in Baton Rouge and Bayou radio 95.7 in New Orleans, instead opting for talk radio stations. The radio duo announced on their Facebook page that beginning Jan. 2 they could be found in Baton Rouge on WJBO 1150, an AM station, from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Dudley 20,766
News LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06) Dec 29 Spotted Girl 3
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Dec 16 Prophecy 33
Cancer Patients READ NOW Dec 11 Love ones 1
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) Dec 5 Abandoned69 33
Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10) Dec '16 justice 14
News NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b... Nov '16 hal 3
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,588 • Total comments across all topics: 277,553,915

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC