Radio duo Walton and Johnson take flight from The EAGLE, move to WJBO in Baton Rouge

Walton and Johnson are no longer broadcasting on The EAGLE 98.1 in Baton Rouge and Bayou radio 95.7 in New Orleans, instead opting for talk radio stations. The radio duo announced on their Facebook page that beginning Jan. 2 they could be found in Baton Rouge on WJBO 1150, an AM station, from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays.

