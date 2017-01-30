'Punk, pop, metal, whatever': Louisiana bands team up for 'Many Waters' flood relief compilation

The album art for 'Many Waters,' a benefit compilation for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM THRILL JOCKEY - The album art for 'Many Waters,' a benefit compilation for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank "Many Waters: Baton Rouge Flood Relief 2017" features exclusive tracks from Baton Rouge's own metal band Thou , covering Neil Young; and other regional bands such as Heavy Mantle, Donovan Wolfington and Caddywhompus. The digital album is available through the label Thrill Jockey's website and the label's Bandcamp page .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.