Publication celebrates the varied styles of historical Louisiana bridges
Only a few feet remained to be connected on Jan. 2, 1940, in the construction of the Huey P. Long Bridge over the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge. Commonly called the 'Old Bridge,' this structure carries U.S. 190 over the river between East and West Baton Rouge parishes.
