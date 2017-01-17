Prosecutors decide against seeking death penalty in 2013 beating death of baby _lowres
Attorneys for a Baton Rouge man set to stand trial later this month in the 2013 beating death of his girlfriend's 11-month-old daughter are entitled to the elementary school records of the state's star witness, the girl's brother who was 6 at the time, a judge ruled Thursday over a prosecutor's objection. Larry Leflore's lawyers are questioning the boy's credibility and competency to testify at Leflore's upcoming trial on first-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile charges, saying the child -- who lives with foster parents -- has given inconsistent statements about what happened to his baby sister, Aaliyah Heard.
