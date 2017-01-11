Police: Woman shot to death in doorway of Scotlandville home
A 27-year-old woman shot multiple times in the doorway of her Scotlandville home just before midnight Tuesday died overnight at a local hospital, Baton Rouge police said. Robyn Hale answered a knock at the door of her home at 960 Grebe St. before an unknown gunman opened fire, fatally wounding the woman, said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 7
|Barb
|98
|the house of judah in baton rouge
|Jan 4
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Abandoned69
|33
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC