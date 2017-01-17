Plenty of changes for prominent private Christian school in Baton...
A 36-year-old private Christian school in Baton Rouge is under new management, has a new name, is shifting its accreditation and is using overtly Christian textbooks instead of textbooks used by Louisiana public schools. The new management also is embracing public support for private schools in a way its previous management did not, specifically a program where donors get generous tax rebates for underwriting private school tuition.
