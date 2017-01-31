Photos: Wet, cold, hardy souls retrieve flamingos after overnight 'flocking' at City Park Lake
Flamingo lovers braved chilly waters of City Park Lake on Monday to retrieve the pink wooden prizes that showed up overnight. "Flocking" the lake is a tradition of the Krewe of Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade, and the flamingos, a parade mascot, don't last long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|58 min
|anybody anywhere
|20,793
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|10 hr
|Christopher K
|4
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|Mon
|Jeremy
|3
|after a transgender woman (Sep '15)
|Jan 29
|Christopher K
|2
|Baton Rouge Magnet High School junior earns per...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Sinnerjustlikeyou
|100
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC