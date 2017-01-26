Photos: Grand opening of recreation c...

Photos: Grand opening of recreation center renovation at BREC's Anna T. Jordan Community Park

A grand opening was held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 for BREC's Anna T. Jordan Community Park recreation center, which has undergone an extensive renovation and expansion. Over a decade ago, as part of the 'Imagine Your Parks' strategic plan, Anna T. Jordan Park was developed into a larger community park, Baton Rouge's first, designed to serve a larger geographic area than a neighborhood park.

