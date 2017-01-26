Photos: Grand opening of recreation center renovation at BREC's Anna T. Jordan Community Park
A grand opening was held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 for BREC's Anna T. Jordan Community Park recreation center, which has undergone an extensive renovation and expansion. Over a decade ago, as part of the 'Imagine Your Parks' strategic plan, Anna T. Jordan Park was developed into a larger community park, Baton Rouge's first, designed to serve a larger geographic area than a neighborhood park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|after a transgender woman (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Christopher K
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|melvin perez
|20,785
|Baton Rouge Magnet High School junior earns per...
|Sat
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|Jan 25
|drew419
|1
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Sinnerjustlikeyou
|100
|Fitness Centers
|Jan 19
|Chuckster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC