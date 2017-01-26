Our Views: The perfect innocence of Burl Cain
According to a recent legislative audit, at least 10 correctional employees worked during 2015 at this private residence on Joor Road near Central, which was owned by Burl Cain. One employee worked part of all of 21 days there without signing out from his job at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, roughly 60 miles away, auditors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|Wed
|drew419
|1
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Sinnerjustlikeyou
|100
|Fitness Centers
|Jan 19
|Chuckster
|1
|the house of judah in baton rouge (Jul '16)
|Jan 4
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC