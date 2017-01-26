Nine booked on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge between Saturday, Sunday
Authorities arrested at least nine people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Shecosta Baker, 35, 921 N. 31st St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license not in possession, registration required and insurance required.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|after a transgender woman (Sep '15)
|22 hr
|Christopher K
|2
|Baton Rouge Magnet High School junior earns per...
|Sat
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|Jan 25
|drew419
|1
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Sinnerjustlikeyou
|100
|Fitness Centers
|Jan 19
|Chuckster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC