Nine booked on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge between Saturday, Sunday

Authorities arrested at least nine people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Shecosta Baker, 35, 921 N. 31st St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license not in possession, registration required and insurance required.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.