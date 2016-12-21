New Year in Baton Rouge brings another 4 percent hike in sewer user fees
Mayor President Kip Holden turns the valve that officially decommissions the Central Wastewater Treatment Plant on River Road on Tuesday. At left is interim Environmental Services Director Adam Smith, Councilwoman Tara Wicker and William Daniel, chief administrative officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,764
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Dec 29
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec 2
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov '16
|hal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC