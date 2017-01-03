Need weekend plans? Five things to do in Baton Rouge Jan. 6-8
Carnival season starts this weekend, and City Pork is kicking it off in style. The Deli & Charcuterie location at 2363 Hollydale Ave. hosts its first cochon de lait of the year from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the house of judah in baton rouge
|Wed
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|justice
|14
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC