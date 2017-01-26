Murder suspect in Denham Springs shooting back in Livingston Parish
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say a suspect in a deadly shooting in south Louisiana is back in the parish after being transported from Florida. Fefee was transported, under the supervision of Livingston detectives, from Tampa where he was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office after a Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers tip.
