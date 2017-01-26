Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge makes another bad traffic list
It's news shocking to no one who's ever had the displeasure of crawling across the Interstate 10 Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge : Yet another study has declared this traffic chokepoint one of the worst in the United States. For those familiar with going nowhere fast over the bridge, the good news -- if you will -- is that the American Transportation Research Institute doesn't list the confluence of I-10 and I-110 as the country's worst traffic bottleneck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|Wed
|drew419
|1
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Sinnerjustlikeyou
|100
|Fitness Centers
|Jan 19
|Chuckster
|1
|the house of judah in baton rouge (Jul '16)
|Jan 4
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC