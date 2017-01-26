Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rou...

Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge makes another bad traffic list

It's news shocking to no one who's ever had the displeasure of crawling across the Interstate 10 Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge : Yet another study has declared this traffic chokepoint one of the worst in the United States. For those familiar with going nowhere fast over the bridge, the good news -- if you will -- is that the American Transportation Research Institute doesn't list the confluence of I-10 and I-110 as the country's worst traffic bottleneck.

