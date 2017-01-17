Man seeking new trial in 1971 rape claims state hid evidence
A Louisiana man serving a life sentence for the rape of a nurse in 1971 claims authorities concealed evidence that the crime was committed by another man linked to two similar attacks. In a court filing Tuesday, Innocence Project New Orleans attorneys asked the Louisiana Supreme Court to review Wilbert Jones' 45-year-old case and order him a new trial.
