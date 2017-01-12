Man charged in fatal Assumption Parish shooting that left 1 dead, 1 in serious condition

A Paincourtville man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that left one person dead and one critically wounded. Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says Kirby Thomas, 38, was charged with attempted manslaughter Friday, January 13 after a fatal shooting occurred at his home on January 5. The name of the other victim is being withheld for security reasons.

