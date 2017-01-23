Man arrested for robbing Verizon store twice, stole $44,000 worth of phones
Deputies arrested 39-year-old Howard Julian III for two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The investigation revealed that Julian forced employees into a storage room before leaving with a total of $44,000 worth of cell phones.
