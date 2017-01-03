Man arrested for domestic abuse battery for fourth time, police say

Baton Rouge Police arrested a man Thursday evening and accuse him of smashing a glass cup over the head of his live-in girlfriend and her granddaughter in what appears to be his fourth arrest for domestic abuse battery. Joseph Carter, 62, 5351 N St. Gerard Circle, Baton Rouge, was booked on two counts of aggravated battery, one count of simple battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

