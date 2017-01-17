Man accused of first-degree murder in Denham Springs shooting
Thomas Fefee, 26, is wanted on a charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the Wednesday night shooting death of Corey Graham, 27, of Baton Rouge, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Investigators are searching for a 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Baton Rouge man during a robbery in the Denham Springs area, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
