Man accused in student financial aid fraud pleads guilty
He owned and operated a printing company in Harvey. In early 2013, prosecutors said he conspired with student applicants to produce fraudulent high school transcripts and diplomas, as well as fraudulent GED certificates and transcripts, which were sent to the Office of Admissions at Delgado Community College in New Orleans.
