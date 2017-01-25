Lyft to compete with Uber for Baton R...

Lyft to compete with Uber for Baton Rouge riders

Baton Rouge residents will have another transportation option at their fingertips beginning Thursday, with ridesharing company Lyft rolling out its service into the Capital Region after months of eyeing the market. "It's certainly been on our radar," says Lyft's Head of Early Stage Markets and Expansion Jaime Raczka.

