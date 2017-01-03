Louisiana Appeal Court panel finds pu...

Louisiana Appeal Court panel finds public funding of Type 2 charter...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

The state's funding of certain types of charter schools hit a snag following a ruling Monday from a state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal panel that, in a 3-2 decision, ruled unconstitutional the Louisiana Department of Education and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education's support such schools with local and state tax dollars. Monday's ruling overturns the May 2015 decision from Baton Rouge state District Judge Wilson Fields, who originally heard the arguments for the lawsuit from Louisiana Association of Educators against BESE and the Department of Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Sat Barb 98
the house of judah in baton rouge Jan 4 sweetie 5
News LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06) Jan 3 Free Willy 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Dec 16 Prophecy 33
Cancer Patients READ NOW Dec 11 Love ones 1
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) Dec '16 Abandoned69 33
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,335

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC