Louisiana Appeal Court panel finds public funding of Type 2 charter...
The state's funding of certain types of charter schools hit a snag following a ruling Monday from a state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal panel that, in a 3-2 decision, ruled unconstitutional the Louisiana Department of Education and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education's support such schools with local and state tax dollars. Monday's ruling overturns the May 2015 decision from Baton Rouge state District Judge Wilson Fields, who originally heard the arguments for the lawsuit from Louisiana Association of Educators against BESE and the Department of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Barb
|98
|the house of judah in baton rouge
|Jan 4
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Abandoned69
|33
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC