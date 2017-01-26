Livingston Parish to join lawsuit over I-12 median wall, believed to have worsened flooding
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO by Mayor of Walker, Rick Ramsey, shows the flooded west bound lanes of Interstate 12 approaching Walker with a concrete barrier damming up the flow of water. ORG XMIT: CCOs2JuhHW36-sWAzP1q CONTRIBUTED PHOTO by Mayor of Walker, Rick Ramsey, shows the flooded west bound lanes of Interstate 12 approaching Walker with a concrete barrier damming up the flow of water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|Wed
|drew419
|1
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Sinnerjustlikeyou
|100
|Fitness Centers
|Jan 19
|Chuckster
|1
|the house of judah in baton rouge (Jul '16)
|Jan 4
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC