Let's do brunch: The Ruby Slipper Caf expanding to Baton Rouge
The Ruby Slipper Cafe is expanding to Baton Rouge, promising to bring "our own brand of southern charm" to the capital city. The breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant will open in the spring at the former Pei Wei location in Acadian Village Springs Shopping Center on Perkins Road, according to a news release.
