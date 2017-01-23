Just a click away: Data on tax assessments, flood losses for every EBR property

Houses take on water off Millerville Road looking northeast from I-12 in the Baton Rouge area during severe flooding in East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday August 14, 2016. It's a question most people wonder but are too polite to ask: How much are your neighbors paying in property taxes, and how much money are their homes worth? The city-parish released a data set Monday through its Open Data BR website, data.brla.gov , that allows people to scroll through tax roll assessments for every piece of property in East Baton Rouge Parish, answering those questions without awkward conversations.

