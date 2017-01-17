Investigators say fire that destroyed vacant Buchanan Street house was arson
A fire that engulfed a vacant house on Friday afternoon was arson, according to a Baton Rouge Fire Department report. Firefighters were called around 12:30 p.m. to the fire at at 1092 E. Buchanan Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Dudley
|20,771
|Fitness Centers
|Thu
|Chuckster
|1
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 7
|Barb
|98
|the house of judah in baton rouge (Jul '16)
|Jan 4
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec '16
|Love ones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC