Investigators say fire that destroyed...

Investigators say fire that destroyed vacant Buchanan Street house was arson

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A fire that engulfed a vacant house on Friday afternoon was arson, according to a Baton Rouge Fire Department report. Firefighters were called around 12:30 p.m. to the fire at at 1092 E. Buchanan Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Dudley 20,771
Fitness Centers Thu Chuckster 1
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Jan 7 Barb 98
the house of judah in baton rouge (Jul '16) Jan 4 sweetie 5
News LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06) Jan 3 Free Willy 6
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Dec '16 Prophecy 33
Cancer Patients READ NOW Dec '16 Love ones 1
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at January 21 at 5:19AM CST

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,567 • Total comments across all topics: 278,108,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC