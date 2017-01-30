Inspectors general: Funding, access create hurdles for corruption investigations in Louisiana
Louisiana Inspector General Stephen Street is bracing for the threat of another round of budget cuts, and he said he sees his job as one that sets him up to be an easy target. "At the end of the day, people get mad," Street told the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday.
