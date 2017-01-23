Injured EBR deputy Nick Tullier having procedure done on exit wound Monday, family says
Injured East Baton Rouge deputy Nick Tullier was having a procedure done on Monday on an exit wound that has become infected, according to his family. The exit wound, just below Tullier's rib cage, is associated with one of the gunshot wounds the deputy suffered in the July 17 attack.
